Sheriff: Man selling dog fatally shot at meeting spot

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A man selling a French bulldog was fatally shot in the parking lot of a South Carolina fast food restaurant, where he had arranged to meet the buyer, a sheriff said.
Ray was shot and died a short time later, Simon said.
No arrests have been made, the sheriff said.
French bulldogs are considered a valuable breed and can sell for thousands of dollars. A dog walker for Lady Gaga was shot and wounded by a man who stole one of her French bulldogs in 2021. The man pleaded no contest in the case and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.