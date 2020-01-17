The man, who hasn’t been identified, was accused of trying to kidnap a woman earlier Thursday from the Sunflower Grocery Store near Kosciusko, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) northeast of Jackson. That woman got away, according to Nail.

The man then encountered the postal worker along Mississippi Highway 35, where the sheriff said she was shot. It’s unclear where law enforcement shot the suspect. He was also taken to UMMC in Jackson for treatment.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it was looking into the officer-involved shooting.