Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says Blandin sexually battered and kidnapped an 18-year-old woman there Oct. 1. Judd says Blandin drove the teen that day to a mobile home and went inside, giving her time to escape in Blandin’s car. Judd says Blandin followed the woman and shot at her, wounding her 81-year-old neighbor before leaving. Deputies who returned to the mobile home found an older woman fatally shot.