Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says Blandin sexually battered and kidnapped an 18-year-old woman there Oct. 1. Judd says Blandin drove the teen that day to a mobile home and went inside, giving her time to escape in Blandin’s car. Judd says Blandin followed the woman and shot at her, wounding her 81-year-old neighbor before leaving. Deputies who returned to the mobile home found an older woman fatally shot.
Blandin is being held in Atlanta. It’s unknown if he has an attorney.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD