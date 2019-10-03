Johnson says 37-year-old Christopher Bergan was married to Dennis’ daughter and they had flown in from Norway to surprise him for his birthday.

Authorities say Bergan had banged on Dennis’ door and jumped out when Dennis answered, prompting Dennis to fatally shoot him.

Dennis says he thought the banging noise was from another relative he had gotten into an argument with earlier in the day.

