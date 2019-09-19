The names of those killed were not immediately released.

Johnson says a man followed a woman into the store and fired several shots, killing her. He says an off-duty Shannon police officer was in the store and fatally shot the man. Johnson says nobody else was injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will examine what happened, as is usual for fatal shootings involving law enforcement officers.

Shannon has about 1,800 residents and is 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Tupelo.

