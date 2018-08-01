LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Nevada say Art Bell, a syndicated radio host best known for nightly shows in the 1990s about paranormal themes and conspiracy theories, died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly (WER’-lee) posted a brief Facebook announcement on Wednesday saying an autopsy determined the 72-year-old Bell died of “multiple drug intoxication from his own lawfully prescribed prescriptions.”

Coroner John Fudenberg in Las Vegas says Bell had the painkillers oxycodone and hydrocodone, the sedative diazepam (di-AHZ’-uh-pam) and the muscle-relaxant carisoprodol (kahr-esah-PRO’-dahl) in his system.

Fudenberg says there was no indication of foul play.

The coroner says high blood pressure and the lung disease chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder were “significant conditions” in Bell’s death.

Bell was found April 13 in a bedroom at home in Pahrump.

