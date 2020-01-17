By Associated Press January 17, 2020 at 2:56 PM ESTAuthorities say one person has died and one person is seriously injured after an avalanche at a Northern California ski resort.The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the avalanche happened Frieday at Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows, a ski resort in the Squaw Valley area of Lake Tahoe.An avalanche at Alpine Meadows in 1982 killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy