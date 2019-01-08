GREENVILLE, S.C. — A sheriff’s office in South Carolina says a 3-year-old boy took a gun from inside a car and shot himself, leaving him in critical condition.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets the boy was wounded Monday night and taken to an area hospital.

A sheriff’s office statement says the boy found the gun inside a car. It’s unclear whose car the gun was in.

Lt. Ryan Flood says the shooting appears accidental but remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.