The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was shot about 7:30 a.m. He was a student at John Ehret High School in Marrero, across the Mississippi River from most of Jefferson Parish and neighboring New Orleans.
Lopinto said three males and a female were being questioned. He declined to call them suspects.
He said deputies ran after three people who got into a vehicle which drove off. Other deputies stopped a vehicle that matched its description.
Investigators saw a rifle but were waiting for a search warrant to check it out, the sheriff said.
Jefferson Parish Public Schools sent crisis teams to the high school, Superintendent James Gray said.