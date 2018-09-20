Aberdeen police officers blocks the entrance of industrial complex where several people had been shot, in Harford County, Md, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an “active shooter situation.” (Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press)
ABDERDEEN, Md. — Sheriff: Suspect in shooting at Rite Aid distribution center in Maryland is a female temporary employee.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.