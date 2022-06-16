Sheriff: Tennessee deputy fatally shoots man after 'threat'

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man early Thursday when “confronted with a threat on scene,” officials said.
The reason that the deputy fired is being reviewed, according to the bureau, which is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting.
The sheriff’s statement said deputies were “confronted with a threat,” but it did not describe the type of threat posed.
Authorities provided first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The deputies were placed on routine leave, Sheriff Steve Lawson said.