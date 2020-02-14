Sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Medrano said deputies traced the video to Gomez, who Medrano says admitted to hanging the dog. Gomez was arrested on Wednesday.
Medrano said authorities later found the puppy dead.
Rubio Salinas, Gomez’s attorney, declined to comment on the case until he could confer with his client.
Monte Alto is an unincorporated community of about 2,100 residents 20 miles (33 kilometers) northeast of McAllen.
