ATHENS, Ala. — Authorities say an Alabama woman who asked deputies to test her methamphetamine for purity has been arrested on drug charges.

The News Courier reports 48-year-old Jennifer Colyne Hall was taken into custody Wednesday after calling law enforcement dispatch.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputy and spokesman Stephen Young told the newspaper the woman pulled a bag containing methamphetamine from a baby wipes container when deputies arrived and said, “I want this dope tested.”