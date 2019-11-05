School security video shows Miller standing and texting inside an office at Cross Creek School when the 15-year-old walks behind him and uses her left foot to push the back of his right knee, causing it to buckle. She walks away.

In the silent video, Miller, 38, can be seen speaking to the girl for just over a minute from about 10 feet away while two women watch. He then suddenly walks toward the girl, grabs her throat and throws her to the ground. He flips her onto her stomach, puts a knee against her back and pulls her arms behind her. He then forcibly lifts her up using her pinned arms and throws her out of the room, where an investigator’s report says she slammed against a wall.

Tony would not say what Miller and the girl said to each other. Miller is black and the girl appears to be white or Hispanic.

— Associated Press

MINNESOTA

No charge for swastika graffiti found at school

Police in a Minneapolis suburb say a juvenile will not face charges after acknowledging drawing a swastika and other offensive graffiti on a shed at an elementary school.

Edina police were called Saturday about the chalk graffiti. The officer photographed the graffiti and then washed it off.

Authorities identified the juvenile from security video. Police say because there was no permanent damage, there was no crime to charge the juvenile with and no arrest.

— Associated Press

Divorce finalized: Rep. Ilhan Omar has officially divorced her husband in Minnesota, a month after she filed a petition stating there was an "irretrievable breakdown" in their marriage. Omar and Ahmed Hirsi had been married since January 2018 but were longtime partners; Hirsi is the father of her three children, Omar says. The marriage was dissolved Tuesday when court personnel signed the paperwork.

— Associated Press

