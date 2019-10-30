Gardner says Amos was arrested late Tuesday after a disturbance at a bar in Lisbon called Beau Dylan’s.

Amos was accused by witnesses of assaulting a bar patron and then leaving the establishment. Police officers later met with Amos at his home, where he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault.

Amos was released from custody after a court appearance Wednesday. He didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

