FLORIDA

Deputy kills 3 relatives, himself, authorities say

A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot his wife, granddaughter and daughter before he radioed dispatchers to say he had hurt his family early Wednesday, then killed himself in front of fellow deputies near a high school, authorities said.

The events unfolded before students had arrived for school in Plant City, a rural community east of Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister identified the deputy as 58-year-old Terry Strawn, who in 2009 was named “Officer of the Year.”

Strawn took the life of his 54-year-old wife, his 32-year-old daughter and his 6-year-old granddaughter. Strawn, who went on the department’s main radio channel just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, mentioned financial and health problems, the sheriff said.

Strawn was a deputy from 1991 until his retirement in 2017. He was hired as a school security officer in 2018.

This is the second time a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a murder-suicide in recent months. In September, a deputy killed his wife and then himself while the couple’s four children were home.

— Associated Press

9 charged with forcing dogs to maul bears: Florida authorities have charged nine men with setting out bait for black bears, then steering them toward dogs that chased and mauled them. Attorney General Pam Bondi's office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the arrests Wednesday. Investigators say the men lured bears in four north Florida counties with dog food, doughnuts and peanut butter. Seven of the men are Florida residents. One lives in Georgia, and another in Virginia.

Man kills estranged wife at a child's birthday party: A man showed up at the Helena, Mont., home of his estranged wife during a child's birthday party Tuesday night, caused the guests to flee by brandishing a handgun and then fatally shot her and himself in the front yard, police said. Both victims, who were not identified, were 37 years old.

— Associated Press