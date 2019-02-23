BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating the shooting of a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy.

News outlets report that a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot Saturday during a standoff in which a suspect barricaded himself in a Blountville home. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating ut a spokeswoman declined to release details about the deputy’s injuries or condition.

It is not immediately clear how the standoff developed or if any arrests have been made.

