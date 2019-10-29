Authorities suspect foul play. The remains have been transported to a medical examiner.

Garza says it’s too early to say whether the bodies are connected to the search for 48-year-old James Butler and his wife, 46-year-old Michelle.

The sheriff’s office on Friday announced the Butlers were reported missing, along with their truck and RV. Relatives last heard from them Oct. 14 and believe the pair visited Padre Island.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t immediately return messages Tuesday.

