The shooting happened after a fight between Breedin and another worker, Potter said. The second worker left to get a gun and when they fought again, he shot Breedin, he said.
Officials said they’re charging Preston Thomas, 23, with second-degree murder.
Thomas’ car was seen leaving the scene and later spotted at the Eagle Harbor Apartments in Carrollton with a “warm engine,” Potter said. Police attempted to “make contact” with Thomas for about five hours there and after a search later determined he wasn’t there.