WEST VIRGINIA

Arrest warrants issued for 4 who entered mine

A sheriff’s office in West Virginia has obtained arrest warrants for four people who entered a coal mine, resulting in three of them being trapped.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it was seeking to arrest Eddie Williams Jr. on charges of entering without breaking, providing false information to police and felony conspiracy, news outlets reported. The office said Friday it had arrest warrants for Williams’ cousin Kayla Williams, along with Erica Treadway and Cody Beverly.

Authorities said the four entered an inactive Clear Creek coal mine Dec. 8. Eddie Williams left the mine two days later.

They were rescued Dec. 12 by a team from West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training, Contura Energy and the National Guard.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Raleigh County Magistrate Court, the four entered the Rock House Powellton Mine to steal copper wire. Eddie Williams implicated the others during an interview with a sheriff’s detective.

— Associated Press

COLORADO

Man whose fiancee disappeared is arrested

The fiance of a Colorado woman who has been missing since Thanksgiving was arrested Friday on allegations of killing her. Police said the mother of the man’s child probably died at her house in a mountain town.

But authorities declined to say whether they had found the body of Kelsey Berreth, 29, or what led to the arrest of Patrick Michael Frazee, or what motive there might be for Berreth’s disappearance and slaying.

Frazee, 32, was arrested at his home in the alpine town of Florissant on suspicion of murder and solicitation of murder, said Miles de Young, chief of police in neighboring Woodland Park, where Berreth lived.

Police have said Frazee was the last person to see Berreth alive. The couple shared a baby daughter but didn’t live together. Her mother has said financial struggles delayed them from moving in together but her daughter was excited to get married.

The disappearance of the young pilot mystified family and friends and led to a social media push for information on her whereabouts.

She was last seen at a grocery store near her home. Surveillance video showed her walking in the store on Thanksgiving with what appears to be the couple’s daughter in a baby carrier. Frazee had told police that the couple met that afternoon so he could pick up the child.

De Young said the baby is in protective custody and will be turned over to Berreth’s family.

— Associated Press

No jail for FBI agent who shot man at bar

A dancing FBI agent who accidentally shot a man in the leg after doing a backflip at a Denver bar will avoid jail time after pleading guilty Friday to third-degree assault.

Chase Bishop, 30, struck a plea deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to two years of probation, the Denver Post reported.

Footage of the June 2 shooting at Mile High Spirits and Distillery shows Bishop dancing in the middle of a circle of people before doing the backflip. The gun falls to the ground mid-flip and discharges as Bishop picks it up. The agent then puts the gun into a waistband holster and walks away with his hands up.

Bishop, who will serve his probation in Georgia, was in Denver on FBI business and was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

The man who was shot, Tom Reddington, 24, spoke emotionally in court about how he lost his job at an Amazon warehouse after the shooting and his chronic pain.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Man is arrested after allegedly mailing threat

A Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly sent a threatening letter to the mother of a Parkland mass shooting survivor and gun-control activist, authorities said Friday.

News outlets report that Warren Bond, 78, was arrested Thursday. A federal grand jury indicted him earlier this month on a charge of mailing a threatening communication.

Authorities say Bond used the U.S. Postal Service in June to send the threatening letter to the mother of David Hogg, who attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School earlier this year when 17 people were fatally shot. Hogg and several other students have since become national figures in the gun-control debate.

Bond faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

— Associated Press