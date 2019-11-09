The crime stems from the Coast Guard’s examination of a ship in Delaware Bay in February. Inspectors determined the crew was tricking an oil monitoring device, releasing untreated waste into the ocean and falsifying the ship’s records. Court documents show Mazarakis asked a crew member to help hide what was happening.

Two companies incorporated in Liberia already pleaded guilty to failing to alert the Coast Guard about the ship’s hazardous condition and must pay a $1.8 million fine.

