ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say three people are dead after a shooting Thursday inside a Florida supermarket.The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that a man, woman and child died in the shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in the statement that the shooter is among the dead. Further information was not immediately available.