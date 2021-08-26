Numerous 911 calls reported “a lone suspect shooting at citizens” around 8:20 p.m., a police statement said. The suspect was shot after officers responded and fled down a rock embankment toward the ocean’s water line, where he was found dead, the statement said.
KTLA-TV reported that witnesses said the shooter was in the pier parking lot and began randomly shooting at people on the pier. People near the shooting described chaos when the gunman opened fire.
“It was a stampede of people on the pier and we were all running in the same direction to get off the pier,” witness Patricia Shafik told KCBS-TV.
The suspect was armed with a handgun and a knife, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisting local police.
The victims, a man and a boy, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their lower torsos, the sheriff’s department said. They were hospitalized in stable condition. Authorities did not immediately identify the suspect.