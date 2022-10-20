Shooting at Cleveland barber shop leaves 5 people wounded

The shooting at the IFixUgly shop occurred around 3:10 p.m. when a man entered the business and began shooting at people inside the shop. The gunman fled the scene in a car, city police said, and he remained at large Thursday night.

A 29-year-old woman and four men ranging in age from 19 to 34 were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. One man was listed in critical condition with a chest wound, police said, while the conditions of the other victims have not been released.