The Cook County medical exmainer’s office identified the man who died as Joel Valdes, 20.

A 15-year-old girl who was shot in the right wrist was in stable condition, said Sgt. Joe Balogh of the Rosemont Public Safety Department.

The third person who was shot ran away or “escaped,” Rosemont spokesman Gary Mack told the Chicago Tribune.

Balogh said that while two assailants fled in a red car, authorities evacuated and searched the mall.

Luis Elijio said he and his family, including his 5-month-old daughter, were shopping at a store in the mall when a women opened the store’s doors and screamed, “They’re shooting!” An employee locked the doors and people inside retreated to the back of the store, Elijio said.