Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith told reporters the shooting occurred during a fight that started around 2:22 a.m. near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Seven people were injured early Sunday after a person began shooting a handgun into a crowd during a large brawl in downtown Orlando, police said.

All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

Smith said authorities do not yet have a suspect in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.