Shooting in Atlanta neighborhood kills 1 person, wounds 5

ATLANTA — A shooting in an Atlanta neighborhood Saturday evening killed one person and wounded five, police said.
“At this time, we have one male on scene deceased and several others were transported to area hospitals,” Lt. Germaine Dearlove, Atlanta police homicide commander, said during a media briefing late Saturday.
The deceased victim was between the ages of 15 and 21, WSB-TV reported.
Atlantic Station is a private property consisting primarily of retail and residential space. A statement emailed to The Associated Press by a representative said the company was aware of the shooting and cooperating with investigators.
“APD and EMS immediately responded to an altercation within a group that led to shots being fired with possible injuries,” the statement said. “The community’s safety continues to be our top priority, and we are working closely with law enforcement during this active investigation.”