Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt told the Chicago Sun-Times. Others went to hospitals on their own or were taken by acquaintances, which complicated getting an accurate count of the wounded, said authorities, who initially reported that 10 people had been shot but later raised the total to 12 and then 15 people.

Red and black balloons and a shoe were on the ground outside the business shortly after the shooting, the Chicago Tribune reported. It said a blood stain was also visible on concrete.

The Tribune cited preliminary information in a police report as saying the shooting may have been gang-related. A woman who had been shot in the head was found dead outside the building, and a man was found dead inside in a backroom, according to the police report. Authorities hadn’t made any arrests as of Sunday afternoon.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified those killed as Rayneesha Dotson, 30, and Lionel Darling, 39. They were pronounced dead at 4:55 a.m. at the scene, the medical examiner’s office said.

Speaking to reporters near the scene of the shooting in Chicago’s Park Manor neighborhood, Police Superintendent David Brown said investigators were still seeking a possible motive.

Brown said four guns were recovered at the scene, but he didn’t say whether investigators think more than one person fired shots.

— Associated Press

North Carolina town evacuates businesses for bomb threat: Police in North Carolina evacuated local businesses Sunday after they found several suspected incendiary devices near a Baptist church and a county building. Police in Brevard, a city of over 7,500 in western North Carolina, said they received a call about 10:30 a.m. for a report of the devices near the First Baptist Church of Brevard and the Transylvania County Community Services Building. When officers responded, they found several small devices that had not detonated, police said in a news release. The area was cordoned off and local establishments were evacuated as a precautionary measure, police said. There were no injuries.

Beloved wild horse in Outer Banks, N.C., dies at 25: A wild horse that roamed North Carolina's Outer Banks has died, a group that manages her herd says. The mare, nicknamed Dusty, died at age 25, the Foundation for Shackleford Horses wrote Saturday on Facebook. She was "one of the grand dames of the wild herd" that lives on the Shackleford Banks, the southernmost island on Cape Lookout National Seashore. "The mare we referred to as 'Dusty' — for obvious reasons — was easy to spot and identify," the nonprofit wrote. More than 100 wild horses live on Shackleford Banks, according to the National Park Service, which co-manages the herd with the foundation.