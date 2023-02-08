Shooting outside NYC school wounds 2 students, guard

NEW YORK — A shooting outside a New York City high school Wednesday injured two students and a school security guard, city police said.
No arrests have been announced. Police said it was not immediately clear if the three victims were intended targets of the lone shooter, who ran from the scene.
It was the second shooting outside the school in three months, police said. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg about a block from the school on Dec. 8 and a 15-year-old boy was arrested, the New York Daily News reported.