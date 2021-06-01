Police tape is surrounding the fire station in the Agua Dulce area near Santa Clarita, and police cars and ambulances lined the street outside.
A home about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the station is on fire, and there’s a heavy police presence, but it’s unclear if it’s connected to the shooting and authorities didn’t immediately have more information.
The Fire Department described it as a “tragic shooting” on Twitter, saying the agency is “still in the process of gathering additional information” and it’s cooperating with law enforcement “throughout this ongoing incident.”