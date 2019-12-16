HARTFORD, Conn. — A bullet whizzed into a classroom filled with 11 children Monday, somehow missing everyone in the room as a shooting outside the school left one man injured.

Police said the man, who had dropped off a child at the Catholic Academy of New Haven, was shot several times outside the building but is expected to survive. His name was not released. Officials said he was an acquaintance of the student’s mother and a caregiver for the child.