KUTV reported it was not known what led to the shooting.
Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said in a press conference that the two injured officers worked as part of campus security.
The deputy shot in the eye is in critical condition and the deputy shot in the face is in stable condition, Rivera said.
“These types of incidents are really devastating for the department,” Rivera said. “We hope and we pray that our deputies will be OK.”
