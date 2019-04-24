This image released by the Tribeca Film Festival shows a scene from Roger Ross Williams’ ”The Apollo,” which will kick off the annual festival on April 24. (Tribeca Film Festival via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The 18th Tribeca Film Festival has moved uptown for an opening night honoring New York’s Apollo Theater.

Roger Ross Williams’ ”The Apollo” is premiering at the iconic Harlem music hall whose 85 year history is chronicled in Williams’ documentary. The movie and setting added up to a gala tribute to the 125th Street mecca of African American culture, where everyone from Ella Fitzgerald to James Brown to Chris Rock has come to forge their legacies.

The festival founded by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal has made a habit of celebrating the city’s cultural institutions on opening night through documentaries about “Saturday Night Live” and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“The Apollo” is to air on HBO in the fall.

