BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening says his new show brings fresh talent with a feminist touch to the adult cartoon circuit.

Groening highlighted the differences between the new project, “Disenchantment,” and his previous work during a Sunday panel discussion at a TV critics’ meeting.

The series stands out as an adult cartoon with a female lead. It follows the misadventures of an alcoholic slacker princess named Princess Bean.

The princess, voiced by “Broad City” star Abbi Jacobson, has everything but a sense of purpose.

Executive producer Josh Weinstein said the writing staff features a mix of both genders and ages.

Groening said both “Monty Python and The Holy Grail” and the feminist style of Jacobson’s “Broad City” influenced the show.

“Disenchantment” premieres Aug. 17 on Netflix.

