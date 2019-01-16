NEW YORK — Sinclair Broadcast, the nation’s largest owner of television stations, is launching a free, ad-supported streaming service.

It will draw on local news, sports and other programs from the 191 TV stations it owns in 89 U.S. markets. The service will also have separate digital channels for movies, sports and even poker and NASA TV.

The company joins an ever-growing list of streaming service players, including Netflix, Amazon and upcoming offerings from Disney and NBCUniversal.

Stirr comes just months after Sinclair’s $3.9 billion bid for Tribune Media collapsed because of regulatory concerns. That ended a bid to create a massive media juggernaut that could have rivaled the reach of Fox News.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.