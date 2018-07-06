WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff’s deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the entertainer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the Tampa Police Department. No details about the allegations in the arrest warrant were immediately available.

The 29-year-old entertainer’s record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

He’s currently in the middle of his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour.

___

This story has been corrected; the warrant was issued by Tampa Police, not the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office.



This booking photo provided by Balm Beach County Sheriff’s Office shows Chris Brown. The singer walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff’s deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail. A sheriff’s spokeswoman said the entertainer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the sheriff’s office in Hillsborough County. No details about the allegations in the arrest warrant were immediately available. (Balm Beach County Sheriff’s Office via AP) (Associated Press)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.