ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Lou Gramm, the original singer for the classic rock band Foreigner, will miss four upcoming concerts due to illness.

He and other original members of the band were set to perform with the current lineup in a show called “Foreigner Double Vision: Then And Now.”

Other original members will perform as scheduled in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Wednesday, Atlantic City on Friday, Tuolumne, California, on Oct. 12, and Ridgefield, Washington, on Oct. 13.