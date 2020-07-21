Woody Guthrie Center Director Deana McCloud noted Baez’s activism that included marching for civil rights and opposing the Vietnam War.
“A staunch activist, Ms. Baez has consistently been on the front lines in the fight for social justice, peace, and equality,” McCloud said in a statement.
Baez said in the statement that she has followed in the footsteps of Guthrie.
“It has been my mission to use my music as a voice for those who cannot be heard or have been silenced by fear and powerlessness,” Baez said.
Past recipients of the award include Chuck D, John Mellencamp, Norman Lear, Kris Kristofferson, Mavis Staples and Pete Seeger.
