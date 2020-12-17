The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, Birge said in a statement.

The six were arrested in early October following an FBI investigation into an alleged plot to kidnap the Democratic governor at her vacation home in northern Michigan.

They were arrested after four members scheduled an Oct. 7 meeting in Ypsilanti, west of Detroit, to meet an undercover FBI agent and buy explosives, the indictment says.

Defense attorneys have said their clients were “big talkers” who didn’t intend to follow through on the alleged plan.

The indictment repeats allegations made during an October hearing, where Special Agent Richard Trask testified that the men were involved with paramilitary groups.

Fox and Croft attended a June meeting in Dublin, Ohio, at which the possible kidnapping of governors and other actions were discussed, the indictment states. During the hearing, Trask said that Virginia’s Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, was among those mentioned as potential targets.

It says Fox later met Garbin, a leader of a Michigan group called the “Wolverine Watchmen,” at a rally outside of the Michigan Capitol in Lansing.

Eight other men who are said to be members or associates of the Wolverine Watchmen are charged in state court with counts including providing material support for terrorist acts. Some of them are accused of taking part in the alleged plot against Whitmer.

— Associated Press

WEATHER

Record snowfall blankets Northeast

The Northeast’s first whopper snowstorm of the season buried parts of Upstate New York under more than three feet of snow, broke records in cities and towns across the region, and left plow drivers struggling to clear the roads as snow piled up at more than four inches per hour.

The storm dropped 30 inches on the Albany, N.Y., suburb of Glenville between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday, leaving a silent scene of snow-clad trees, buried cars and laden roofs when the sun finally peeked through at noon.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), who declared a state of emergency for 18 counties, said there were more than 9,000 power outages, 600 accidents and two fatalities by midmorning Thursday.

In Broome County, where the regional center of Binghamton got a record 42 inches of snow, County Executive Jason Garnar said snow fell at a rate of four to five inches per hour.

Much of Pennsylvania saw accumulations in the double digits, while Boston had more than nine inches of snow early Thursday morning, breaking the previous record for the date of 6.4 inches in 2013.

Parts of northern New England saw as much as seven inches of snow per hour, said Margaret Curtis, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. Snow totals topped three feet across New Hampshire, and Maine’s southernmost county saw one to two feet.

— Associated Press

NEW JERSEY

Lawmakers vote for pot marketplace

New Jersey lawmakers passed a measure Thursday setting up a recreational marijuana marketplace, sending the legislation to Gov. Phil Murphy (D), who is expected to sign the bill.

The Democratic-led Assembly and Senate passed the bill during remote sessions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Jersey is set to join 15 other states and D.C. in legalizing recreational marijuana.

Voters in New Jersey overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment in November allowing recreational marijuana use for adults 21 and older. The amendment takes effect Jan. 1. New Jersey voted for cannabis last month along with Arizona, Montana and South Dakota.

Despite the strong support from voters, lawmakers passed the bill on comparatively narrow margins: 49 to 24 with six abstentions in the Assembly, where 41 votes are needed, and 23 to 17 in the Senate, where 21 votes are needed.

If the legislation is enacted, recreational cannabis could be available in New Jersey in about six months.