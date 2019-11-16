The 10-year-old remained in critical condition Saturday, officials said. A 15-year-old boy was treated for a graze wound.

Alvin Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and two weapons counts. Three other men face weapons charges, and a fourth faces weapons and eluding charges.

Authorities said it did not appear that the men charged had any connection to the game.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

5 dead in apparent murder-suicide

Five members of a family, including three young boys, have died and another boy was hospitalized in an apparent murder-suicide in San Diego.

Police received a 911 call early Saturday in which dispatchers heard the sound of arguing in the background, Lt. Matt Dobbs said. As officers headed to the house in the Paradise Hills neighborhood, a relative who lives next door called 911.

Dobbs said officers arrived to find a 3-year-old boy, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man dead inside. A 5-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

An 11-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital. His condition has not been released.

A gun was found in the house. Investigators didn’t say which family member they suspected of having fired the shots.

— Associated Press

Flight diverted over mechanical issue: An American Airlines flight was forced to land at Pittsburgh International Airport on Saturday because of a mechanical issue. The airline said Flight 2244 had departed about 7:30 a.m. from Chicago and was bound for Washington with 72 passengers and six crew members aboard. The Boeing 737-800 landed in Pittsburgh at 9:30 a.m. without incident. Details about the mechanical problem were not disclosed.

Fire destroys Florida yachts: Authorities said a huge fire destroyed two large yachts in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, leaving millions of dollars in losses. No injuries were reported. Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan told news outlets the fire started in one of the yachts and that winds caused it to spread to the other luxury vessel. About 100 firefighters fought the blaze at the Universal Marine Center.

— From news reports

