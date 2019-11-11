McNamara was one of five people who died when a gunman opened fire at the Capital Gazette in June 2018. Jarrod Ramos has pleaded guilty , though his attorneys say he shouldn’t be held criminally responsible citing mental illness.

The newspaper reports McNamara worked on “The Capital of Basketball: A History of D.C. Area High School Hoops” for a decade. Chamblee and journalist David Elfin finished writing the book after McNamara’s death and officially released it last week.

