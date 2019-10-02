CYPRESS, Texas — A Texas sheriff’s deputy who was described as “a trailblazer” for being the first Sikh deputy in his agency is being remembered for his compassion, warm smile and for a life marked by service to others.

Funeral services were held Wednesday near Houston for 42-year-old Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal (san-DEEP’ DAH’-lee-wahl). He was fatally shot Friday during a traffic stop.