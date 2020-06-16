The guest was attempting a “baseball-style slide” when they chipped the panel with a metal object on their clothes, despite posted rules that ask visitors not to run, jump or bounce on the attraction as a safety precaution, representatives said.
Officials added that the glass has multiple layers of protection and neither the structural integrity of the bridge, or any guests were ever in danger.
The attraction spans nearly 700-feet (213-meters) across the valley in eastern Tennessee, and is the longest of its kind in North America, according to the park’s website.
The attraction was set to reopen Tuesday.
