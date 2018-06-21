BREWER, Maine — Police say a slow-moving farm tractor that fled a traffic stop in Maine led police on a nearly 3-mile, low speed chase.

Police Sgt. Nelson Feero Jr. says a Brewer police officer pulled over the tractor Tuesday morning after he saw it knock over a series of traffic cones in a construction zone.

The Bangor Daily News reports the 41-year-old driver got back in the tractor during the stop and “took off” — leading police officers on a slow 3-mile chase toward Eddington.

The farm tractor was hauling a large piece of machinery during the low-speed chase.

Police say the driver is charged with failing to stop for a police officer and driving to endanger.

