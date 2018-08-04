Workers from the City of Lynchburg and Wiley Wilson inspect College Lake Dam on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 in Lynchburg, Va. Around 130 residents downstream of College Lake were evacuated the night before after a deluge on rain hit the area causing a fear of the dam failing. (Jill Nance/Associated Press)

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Workers have opened a sluice at a Virginia dam where water levels forced an evacuation of about 150 homes earlier in the week.

Water resources officials in the city of Lynchburg posted video Saturday of water flowing from the sluice at College Lake Dam.

The sluice will help lower reservoir levels so officials can make repairs to the dam.

The dam overflowed Thursday, prompting evacuation of about 150 homes in the city of 80,000.

City officials said Friday that the dam is stable despite the damage it sustained. But they said the evacuation order would remain in place at least through the end of the day Saturday. An emergency center at a local high school was established for evacuees.

