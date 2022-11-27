Small plane caught in power lines after crash, passengers OK

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A small plane crashed into and got stuck in live power lines Sunday evening in Maryland, causing widespread power outages in the surrounding county as officials tried to extricate the plane.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were aboard. Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, initially tweeted that two people were on the plane. He later posted a video message that said three people were on board and uninjured.