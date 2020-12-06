The site of the crash was located at 7:43 a.m. There were no passengers on board. The pilot was dead at the scene, the release said.
The sheriff’s department said it was assisted by the Windom Police Department, Windom Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
The statement said the investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.