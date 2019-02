MANSFIELD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police say two people died after a small plane crashed and caught fire at Mansfield Municipal Airport.

Police say Saturday’s crash occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. State police and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The airport is about 45 miles south of Boston.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.