TURKEY, Texas — A newly released report has found a September plane crash in West Texas occurred when the pilot’s crop-duster stalled out after dumping hundreds of gallons of pink water during a couple’s gender reveal celebration.

One passenger suffered minor injuries when the plane crashed Sept. 7 near the town of Turkey, about 260 miles (420 kilometers) northwest of Dallas. A National Transportation Safety Board report released Thursday says the pilot dumped about 350 gallons (1,325 liters) of pink water from the aircraft, which then stalled and crashed.