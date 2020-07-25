West Jordan Police told KSTU that one person was inside the home and was injured.
Authorities did not release any additional details about those on board or the injured person in the home.
The crash caused at least one home to catch on fire, and a total of three homes were damaged.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
